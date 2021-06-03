Rapper, Dae Dae, Who Had The Hit 2016 Song 'Family To Feed' Allegedly Stabs Female Dunking Donuts Worker In ATL For Messing Up His Order!
"Marquavis Goolsby, who goes by the stage name of Dae Dae, is currently wanted by the Union City Police Department.
The Atlanta rapper, who made a splash on the hip-hop scene with his 2015 hit âWhat You Mean,â is now part of an investigation by the Union City Police Department.
Goolsby is suspected of being involved in a stabbing at a Union City Dunkinâ location in December.
According to police, they were called to the Dunkinâ location in Union City in response to a fight. Police arrived & said the victim, Mekiah Bryant, was lying on the floor. Bryant had a visible cut to her left arm.
Officers questioned Bryant about what happened. She said an unknown man pulled into the drive-thru & after not being able to get the items he wanted, began to get upset. He then left the location." - WSBTV
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS