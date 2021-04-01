SMH: Maryland Woman Filmed Threatening Teen Skateboarder With A Gun! (No Sound)
A Maryland woman was recently filmed threatening a teen skateboarder with a gun after an apparent dispute. According to Montgomery County authorities, the incident took place on Jan. 16 over a traffic dispute. While it was not specified how the police obtained the footage, it was released to the public on Tuesday. Posted By Ghost
