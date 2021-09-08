Court Cam: Man Claims He Robbed A Bank To Pay For Daughter’s Cancer Treatment!
Brian Randolph robbed a Vibe Credit Union as part of a plan to pay for his daughter's cancer treatment. However, police said Randolph took the money and went on a shopping spree in Chicago. Some money was recovered from a car he rented. Randolph read a statement in court saying he doesn't understand why people are so upset with him for doing something to help his daughter. Posted By Persist
