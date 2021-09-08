Court Cam: Man Claims He Robbed A Bank To Pay For Daughter’s Cancer Treatment!

BROKEN? 23,424 views

Brian Randolph robbed a Vibe Credit Union as part of a plan to pay for his daughter's cancer treatment. However, police said Randolph took the money and went on a shopping spree in Chicago. Some money was recovered from a car he rented. Randolph read a statement in court saying he doesn't understand why people are so upset with him for doing something to help his daughter. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS