These Resellers Getting Desperate: A Woman Was Allegedly Stabbed Outside Of An L.A. Foot Locker Over A Nike Dunk Release!
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman outside a Foot Locker store in the Fairfax District. Bystander video, which has gone viral and is now the subject of a police investigation, shows the woman getting stabbed after a fight involving several people erupted on the sidewalk. The stabbing victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
