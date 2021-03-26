2 Teen Girls, 13yr Old & 15yr Old, Have Been Charged With Felony Murder After Carjacking A Doordash Driver At Gunpoint In DC!

"Two teen girls, 13yrs and 15yrs, from Ft. Washington, have been charged with felony murder after carjacking near Nationals Park. V.A. man, 66yr old Mohammad Anwar, died after being thrown from his vehicle. The girls assaulted Anwar with a taser, which is what led to the accident." -DC News
