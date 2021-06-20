Sheesh: Man Is Critically Injured After Large Mob Jumps Him In Yonkers, NY!

A man is in critical condition with a brain injury after a large crowd attacked him in the streets of Yonkers. He was hit in the head with a bottle and stomped on by a group of people that included known gang members. After the attack, the man was left motionless in the middle of the street as people scattered. the attack was captured by a surveillance camera. Posted By Persist

