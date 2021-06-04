Oh Really: U.S. Intel Report Finds No Evidence That UFO Sightings Are Linked To Aliens!

Investigators have found no evidence that UFO sightings are linked to aliens â but canât deny a link either. Two officials briefed on the report due to Congress later this month say the U.S. government cannot give a definitive explanation of aerial phenomena spotted by military pilots.The report also doesnât rule out that what pilots have seen may be new technologies developed by other countries. Posted By Persist

