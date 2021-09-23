SMH: Dallas Firefighter Kicks Mentally Disabled Homeless Man In The Face After He Was Detained!
A Dallas firefighter who is a trained martial artist kicked a mentally disabled man in the face — then punched him repeatedly – after he was detained for allegedly lighting a roadside grass fire. Kyle Vess is now suing officer Brad Cox and the city of Dallas, alleging excessive force and a lack of training on dealing with mentally ill or homeless people. Posted By Persist
