Lexy Panterra & Trina - Booty On Her
Lexy Panterra's “Booty On Her” ft Trina is a certified “Summer baddie anthem”. In this alter ego project, Lexy Panterra continues to elevate and expand her music with the beautiful R&B/Pop records you would expect Lexy, but splits that with hard hitting Rap/Hip-hop records by Virgin Lex. This project features the legendary Trina, rising star RMR, and production from Murda Beats, L.E.G.I.O.N. Beats, and executive production by Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Justin Love.
https://m.cuckoo.is/virginlex
