Mortal Kombat (Movie Trailer)
MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) is unaware of his heritage - or why Outworld’s Emperor seeks to hunt him down. Cole finds sanctuary under Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) and prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Will Cole be able to unleash his arcana in time to stop the Outworld once and for all? Mortal Kombat is in theaters April 16 and streaming exclusively on HBO Max at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET. Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers for 31 days from its theatrical release. Posted By Persist
