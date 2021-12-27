Crazy: Man Miraculously Survives After Being Struck By Lightning!
CCTV footage of the incident shows the man walking in an open area with an umbrella in his hand while it was raining. A few seconds after, lightning strikes the man and sparks are seen flying in the video. As a result, the man falls to the ground as his colleagues rush to his aid. He miraculously survived after incident after 4 days of treatment. Posted By Persist
