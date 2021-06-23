AntiVirus Guru John McAfee Found Dead In Spanish Prison Cell Hours After Court Approves His Extradition To The U.S. For Tax Crimes!
John McAfee, the antivirus software guru who faced extradition from Spain to the U.S. on tax-related criminal charges, was found dead. Authorities said the cause of death may be suicide. Earlier in the day, Spain's National Court approved the extradition of McAfee to the U.S., where he was wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years. Posted By Persist
