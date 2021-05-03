MCU Phase 4! (Eternals, Black Panther Wakanda Forever & More) (Trailer)
Marvel detailed new titles for several of its 2022 and 2023 movies, along with a tease that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ever closer to debuting the Fantastic Four. A new teaser trailer includes a first look at footage from Eternals, starring an ensemble that includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, along with Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden and Kit Harrington. Posted By Persist
