Court Cam: Judge Keeps Raising Sentence For Defendant Who Argues With Him! "That's 300 days"
A furious US judge increased a defendant’s contempt of court sentence seven times as she argued with him during a video arraignment. The defendant, Ebony Burks, initially committed contempt of court after refusing to comply with a non-contact order preventing her returning to the home she shares with her grandfather, who she is accused of attacking. That saw Judge Gary Bennett grant Burks nearly 300 days in jail. She only served 88 days. Posted By Persist
