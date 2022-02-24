Gunfire & Explosions Reportedly Heard In Kyiv As Russia Invades Ukraine!
Explosions rang out before dawn Thursday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and several cities near the frontline and along the country's coast, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation. Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian planes, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that his country was facing a "full-scale invasion"'. Posted By Persist
