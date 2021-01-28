Racist Florida Woman Unleashes A Volley Of N-Words At A Black Contract Workers Over A Parked Truck On The Road!

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A woman was being recorded when she called someone the n-word, among other expletives, without even blinking an eye.



Gina Brashear was caught verbally assaulting people and has proved that racism is far from dead. She is heard using the n-word six times in a single video.



The rant came after Brashear was angry about a truck being parked in the road.



She launched the racist attack against Will Osley and Melvin Finley of OF Logistics. The two Black men were working to unload sheet metal from a semi-truck on Saturday.



“Me and him are on the back of the truck. We’re still working. We’re still unloading the sheets of metal onto the pallet,” said Finley. “We start hearing this commotion on the other side of the truck jut getting louder and louder and more intense.”



The customer started recording the racist attack. Posted by JR