Can't Make This Up: Married Jamaican Woman Excused From Jury Duty After She Told Judge She Needs To Spend Time w/ Her Sugar Daddy To Pay Her Bills!

Jury selection has begun in the Parkland, FL school shooter trial. One prospective juror said that serving would create a severe financial hardship for her because, although married, she has a “sugar daddy” that she needs to see every day to pay her bills.



'First of all let me clarify myself, July second is my birthday, July Fourth is my son, and the 18th is my other son. And again, I need to figure out something. I have my sugar daddy that I see every day.'



The judge replied: 'I'm sorry?' Miss Bristol replied: 'My sugar daddy.'



The judge, looking increasingly confused, said: 'I'm not exactly sure what you're talking about.'



'Well I am married and I have my sugar daddy. I see him every day.'



Lost for words, Judge Scherer replied: 'OK. All right. Ma'am, we'll come back to you, OK? Thank you.' 'Miss Bristol' was later excused. Posted bY JR