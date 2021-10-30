Sheesh: Woman Fatally Shot After Pointing A Gun At Officers!
Officers walked over to the porch and asked to speak to Jessie Leonard. Jessie exposed a firearm on her waist. Officers gave commands to Jessie and she did not comply as she pulled the firearm from her waist. Four officers fired their weapons at Jessie, striking her. Officers immediately transitioned into administering first aid to Jessie until IFD/IEMS responded. Once on scene, medics pronounced Jessie deceased. Posted By Persist
