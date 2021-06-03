Amazon Customers Have Until June 8th To Opt Out Of Mass Wifi Sharing... Sharing Your Wifi With Everyone!

"Ring owners with an eligible device can opt out by visiting the control center in the Ring app or Ring website. Customers who own an eligible Echo device can make changes in Settings in the Alexa app.

Amazon says customers who purchase an eligible Echo device for the first time will have the chance to disable Sidewalk during the setup process.

The feature may also break the terms and conditions of usersâ internet connections, which do not allow such resharing, warned Lydia Leong, an analyst at Gartner.

Users can disable Sidewalk in the settings section of the Alexa or Ring apps, but have until 8 June to do so. After that, if they have taken no action, the network will be turned on and their devices will become âSidewalk Bridgesâ - - USA Today

Posted by Thrillz