Jake Paul Fails To Repeat Floyd Mayweather "Gotcha Hat" Stunt On Tyron Woodley!
Via MMAFightingonSBN. Jake Paul attempted a repeat of his Floyd Mayweather 'cap grab' when he faced off with Tyron Woodley - but failed. As Paul was eating fried chicken during an interview, Woodley walked across the stage towards his opponent. Paul flicked the chicken at his rival and then attempted to steal his hat. But Woodley evaded his opponent's grab before chaos ensued as both fighters' teams waded in. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS