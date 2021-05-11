Chaos: Police Officer Guards Israeli Man After Clash Goes Down With Palestinians!
The driver's car was battered by stones and rocks causing him to crash into the sidewalk and strike one of his assailants. The rioters then tried to drag the driver from his car but he was rescued by a nearby police officer. Palestinians accused the motorist of a deliberate ramming. He sustained some wounds and was evacuated along with his passenger to a hospital. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS