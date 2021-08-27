Male Karen Blocks Entrance Of Apartment Building While Carrying Baby On Shouders!
Let's pretend for a second the man trying to get in the building is a violent criminal.
You want to try and be a hero with a baby on your shoulder?
How about you be more concerned about your baby's safety than guarding the building.
What if the guy "breaking in" had a knife? What if he had a gun?
The point is...this guy wasn't concerned about safety of building or his child. If he was he wouldn't started stuff with his baby on his shoulder. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS