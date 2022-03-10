Houston Man Follows A Female Soldier For Miles.. Then Snatches Her Wig Off, Spits On Her Face & Breaks Front Windshield During A Road Rage!

"He started yelling at me. I started yelling back. He spit on me and that’s when the video starts and us fighting," she said.
Wilson, a specialist in the Army, was on her way to drill class on Friday when the incident happened. She said it started when she merged from Highway 288 to I-45.
"I merged in front of him, and he got very angry," Wilson said.
She said the man rolled down his window and called her names. He then followed her onto I-10, and as she exited at Taylor Street, "I thought I lost him, but no, he pulled back on the side of me and got out of the car." - KHOU.com
