Jake Paul Responds To Floyd Mayweather With A Poem! "Speaking Of NBA, Who Knocked Up Your Daughter?"
However, Mayweather recently took to social media to confirm that the fight is on. He also proceeded to call out Jake Paul and 50 Cent. Mayweather stated that he will consider setting up an exhibition match with Jake Paul only if the YouTuber gets past his next opponent, MMA star Ben Askren. Soon after Floyd Mayweather threw down the gauntlet, Jake Paul pounced on the opportunity to respond & even brought up NBA YoungBoy & Floyd's daughter Yaya. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS