Too Easy: Man Fills His Trash Bag With Goods At A Walgreens In San Francisco & Leaves Like It's Nothing!
A brazen thief on a bicycle was filmed riding into the Walgreens on the corner of Gough and Fell street in San Francisco and robbed the place with zero resistance. Security filmed the thief filling a trash bag with merchandise but did nothing since the store policy states to let the thieves do their business and just report the loss to the police. Posted By Persist
