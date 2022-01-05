17 Brooklyn, NY Gang Members Indicted After Flexin' Guns On Social Media.. Accused Of 4 Murders.. Created An Avengers-Like "Super Gang"!

BROKEN? 11,837 views

"Authorities announced the arrest of 17 people suspected of being members of a violent gang. The Brooklyn DA said the gang posted disturbing videos on TikTok where they bragged about their guns and crimes in order to recruit more members." - FoxNY
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS