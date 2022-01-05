17 Brooklyn, NY Gang Members Indicted After Flexin' Guns On Social Media.. Accused Of 4 Murders.. Created An Avengers-Like "Super Gang"!
"Authorities announced the arrest of 17 people suspected of being members of a violent gang. The Brooklyn DA said the gang posted disturbing videos on TikTok where they bragged about their guns and crimes in order to recruit more members." - FoxNY
