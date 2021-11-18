SMH: Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend & Her 10-Year-Old Son Cries Hysterically During Interrogation!
On the capital murder trial of defendant Tyrone Johnson, the jury was shown video of his police interrogation after he is accused of gunning down his girlfriend, Stephanie Willis, and her 10-year-old son Ricky, in a bedroom apartment they shared with Johnson. Johnson cried hysterically as detectives tried to calm him down. They struggled to understand what he was saying about the day of the murders. Posted By Persist
