NY Rats Doing The Backstroke In Flood Water!
"The streets of New York City have been filling up with water (and rats) amidst Hurricane Ida.
After a summer of particularly heinous weather in New York, another round of flooding thanks to Hurricane Ida has sent the city into a spiral. When the weather turns like this, it’s not uncommon to see clips on social media of the streets filling up as natives and tourists wade through the water, or take cover in random awnings as the storm passes.
While humans may not be particularly fond of their city being turned into a swimming pool, there’s a group of NYC residents who don’t seem to mind quite as much - the rats." - NY News
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS