Just Wild: Man Gundowns His Neighbors During An Argument Over The Couple Shoveling Snow Into His Yard!
A feuding neighbor shot a couple with a handgun before fetching an AR-15-style rifle from his home to kill them, after an apparent argument over the couple shoveling snow into his yard.
Disturbing video has emerged showing the Pennsylvania couple yelling obscenities at the neighbor, before the man grabs a gun and fatally shoots the husband and wife in the middle of the street.
The gunman, Jeffrey Spaide, 47, then took his own life as cops closed in. Posted by JR
