Came For The Jugular: Pusha T Linked Up With Arby's And Released A Diss Track Aimed At McDonald's Filet O Fish Sandwich!
Two-time Grammy award-winning rapper Pusha T says he helped pen the iconic “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle for McDonald’s in 2003, but never got the payout he could have. Nearly two decades later, Pusha is back with a sponsored criticism of McDonald’s classic Filet-O-Fish sandwich in favor of Arby's new Spicy Fish Sandwich.
Posted by Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS