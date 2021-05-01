Zero F*cks: Ol Girl Set This House On Fire, And Sat In The Yard To Watch It Burn While Someone Was Inside!
"Gail J. Metwally, 47, set multiple fires in the home and then watched from a chair on the front lawn before walking away from the scene...While the house was engulfed, witnesses heard a female in the basement screaming and helped her out of the house." (via Delaware Online)
