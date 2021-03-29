Whoa: Man Walks Into Clothing Boutique & Slashes Female Manager's Face For No Apparent Reason In Washington Heights, NY!

A man walked into an upper Manhattan clothing store and slashed a woman across her face in an attack that sent the woman to a hospital in serious condition, police said.



The 22-year-old woman was at Steph's Designs on Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights on Friday afternoon when the man walked in, according to police.



The man asked the woman a question and when she began to answer, he slashed her across the nose with a sharp object, police said. Video shows the man lunging at the woman as she sits at a desk.



The victim suffered a deep gash to her face and was taken by EMS to Harlem Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.



PIX11 reported that the woman, Destiny Cabrera, is the manager of the business.



“The whole tip of my nose was completely detached,” Cabrera told the station from her hospital bed, adding that she was immediately taken into surgery. Posted by JR