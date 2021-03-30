Arrest Made On 12-Year-Old Boy Who Got Kidnapped, Sexually Violated & Shot In Miami FL... Update!

"An arrest has been made in the case involving a 12-year-old boy who was abducted, sexually assaulted, and then shot in Brownsville. Aliex Santiesteban, 43, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. He’s been charged with armed sexual battery, kidnapping a child under 13 years of age, and attempted felony murder. “That is the face of evil right there, ladies and gentlemen,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez at a news conference Tuesday morning. The director did not mince words concerning Santiesteban who has denied the disturbing allegations." - CBS
Posted by Thrillz

