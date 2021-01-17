Myka 9 - Chillblade [Unsigned Artist]
Chillblade is a new music video from the Teleported album by Myka 9 and producer Freematik. This collaboration that began with a sci-fi comic soundtrack (Dark Moon Comic) and the adventure continued with the atmospheric positive hip hop Teleported series of albums.
Teleported and Teleported 2 are both available at knownshadows.com, with 100% of sales revenue going directly to cancer research at UCSF. This is in celebration of producer Freematik surviving brain cancer this year!
Myka 9 is an L.A. based artist with a long history in hip-hop that is difficult to sum up in a short statement. He has had an amazing solo career as well as being in groundbreaking groups such as Freestyle Fellowship and Haiku D’Etat. His style is unmistakeable and can be recognized immediately.
