They Were Heated: Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Arizona Town After Proposing To Build "The World's Largest Mosque" (Rewind)
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen tricked one Arizona town into believing investors want to build a mosque in their community. As the mood quickly turns from disappointment to anger, one man chimes in by associating the word 'mosque' with 'terrorism,' while another says the project will bring 'problems.' Those in the room quickly become more and more agitated as the segment goes on. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS