Big B4 Feat. F3ndi NFN - 392 Flow [Unsigned Fort Worth, Tx Artist]

BigB4, Hardest Rap Artist in My City.
From Da Murda (817).
Up and coming Independent Hip Hop artist Big B4. Hottest Texas artist on the rise.
Booking Number - (817)-888-6616
Booking Email: [email protected]

ITunes Link -
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/bigb4/1545655488

Follow Online:
Instagram - @iambigb4
Twitter - @BigB4DBOY

