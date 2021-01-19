Hold Up: California Man Was Afraid To Fly Back Home Because Of COVID-19 So He Spent 3 Months Living In Chicago Airport!
A California man who police said claimed to be too afraid to fly due to COVID-19 hid out for three months in a secured area of O’Hare International Airport until his weekend arrest. Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft. As a condition of bail, Ortiz barred Singh from stepping foot in the airport again if he is able to post the $1,000 he needs for his release. Posted By Persist
