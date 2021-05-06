Former MLB Outfielder, Drew Robinson, Makes The Giants Triple-A Roster 1 Year After Losing Eye In Suicide Attempt!
(Here's a look back when Drew talked about his mental health struggles and the progress of his comeback..)
In April of 2020, Drew Robinson attempted to take his own life. The 27-year-old placed a pistol to his temple and pulled the trigger while sitting in the living room of his Las Vegas home.
On Wednesday, he made the 25-man roster of the Sacramento River Cats, the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate. The accomplishment marked a remarkable milestone in Robinson's return from the depths of depression.
