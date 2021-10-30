Wild: D.C. Police Officer Trapped In Fleeing Vehicle Shoots Driver After Pleading With Him To Stop!
DC Police released new video Friday, showing an officer being kidnapped during an arrest attempt. The officer can be heard on camera pleading for the driver to stop, but his pleas go ignored, until the officer shoots the driver. After shooting Robinson, the officer rolled out of the car, which was still going around 20 miles an hour. He was later treated for road rash along the side of his body. Posted By Persist
