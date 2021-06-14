Just Wild: Atlanta Security Guard Gets Shot By Teenagers Trying To Rob Him Outside Lenox Mall!

According to Atlanta police, two 15-year-olds have been detained in the shooting of a security guard who was held at gunpoint at Lenox Square Mall on Sunday night.



The mall had just closed at 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the two youths attempted to enter near the Apple Store entrance.



Witnesses told FOX 5 that the gunmen were dressed in masks, with one brandishing a gun and the other shouting for people to raise their hands.



Soon after, the guard, described as a man in his early 40s, was shot in the torso, according to officials.



Hundreds of cops swarmed on the scene in seconds to look for the fleeing culprits.



APD Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said, âWe were able to render aid from the security guard and get information from the witnesses, which ultimately led us to the direction and location where the suspects fled to.â



Police conducted a grid search that took them to the neighboring Westin Hotel, where they arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.



Both juveniles have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, firearm ownership by a person under the age of 18, and firearm possession during the commission of a felony. At this moment, their identities have not been revealed.



According to officials, the security guard was rushed to a neighboring hospital and is listed in critical condition. Posted by JR