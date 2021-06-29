Terrible: Horse Collapsed In The Road After Carrying Far Too Many People In A Carriage!

This poor horse collapsed in the road after carrying far too many people in a carriage and it’s long overdue that we STOP forcing innocent animals to carry so much weight to the point of exhaustion! We MUST stop this cruelty right now and learn to respect animals much more…when will enough people join together and say enough is enough and finally tackle this long neglected issue? Please join us in making this a better world for animals by using your social media platform to spread awareness about this URGENT issue, share this post with your followers and tag people, celebrities, influencers and new media who need to see this and share it too because animals deserve SO MUCH BETTER! Posted by PSmooth