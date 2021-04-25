Well Damn: Body Of COVID Victim Falls Out Of Ambulance In India!

A body of Covid victim fell from ambulance when it was being carried to the crematorium in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh. Some relatives of covid victims alleged that hospital authorities are not handing over the bodies of their loved ones to them. Authorities saying that they are cremating the deads as per Covid protocols. Posted By Persist

