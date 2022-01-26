She Can't Be Serious: Texas Woman Arrested After She Tried Offering A Mother $500K To Buy Her Child!
A Texas woman tried to purchase a one-year-old boy for $500,000 from his mother as she queued in a Walmart self-checkout line. Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, from Crockett, allegedly told the mother who was waiting with her baby and infant son that she liked her the boy’s “blonde hair and blue eyes” and inquired how much she could buy him. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS