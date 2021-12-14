REMY MA and Big U Full Interview Episode 8 [BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN]
Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC'N IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 8 We check in with Remy Ma in the Bronx. Remy talks about the trials and tribulations of going to jail as a celebrity. Growing up having to fight everyday. Meeting Big Pun, Fat Joe and Joe being mad because Pun met her first. Destroying rappers in battles and more
https://www.checcnin.com/
Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP @kpdtpiff Riley
Follow http://instagram.com/checcnin for episodes and more talent to come.
Follow: https://www.instagram.com/remyma/
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS