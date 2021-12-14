REMY MA and Big U Full Interview Episode 8 [BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN]

Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC'N IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 8 We check in with Remy Ma in the Bronx. Remy talks about the trials and tribulations of going to jail as a celebrity. Growing up having to fight everyday. Meeting Big Pun, Fat Joe and Joe being mad because Pun met her first. Destroying rappers in battles and more

Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP @kpdtpiff Riley

