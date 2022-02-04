GTA 6 Confirmed: Rockstar Finally Says It's in Development!

After years of rumours and reports, Rockstar has confirmed it's working on a new Grand Theft Auto game, and said that it's "well underway". In a new press release, a Rockstar spokesperson wrote: "With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!" Posted By PSmooth