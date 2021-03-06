6FO - Walk In Dey Park Feat. Medikal [CommonFew Music Group Submitted]
Untied States based Ghanaian artist, @6FO is finally out with the official music video to his highly infectious smart hit “Walk In Dey Park“, and he calls on the help of his good friend @AMGMedikal, to bring this undeniable smash hit that you can’t stop playing. NEW HIT SINGLE ON ALL STEAMING PLATFORMS!!
Follow @6FO @amgmedikal on INSTAGRAM
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS