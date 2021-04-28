Body Cam Video Shows California Officer Kneeling On Mario Gonzalez Before Death!

ALAMEDA, Calif. - The family of a man who died during some sort of "scuffle" with Alameda police is contradicting the official narrative of how he died after a private viewing of a body camera video in the last moments of his life.



In an interview on Tuesday morning with KTVU, brother Gerardo Gonzalez and his attorney, Julia Sherwin, said they saw three officers putting their weight on Mario Gonzalez's back on April 19 at the far end of Pocket Park. One of those officers, both said, had his knee on the 26-year-old's neck. The ordeal lasted about five minutes, Sherwin said.



"What I saw was different from what I was told," Gerardo Gonzalez said. "The medical emergency [that police described] was because they were on his back while he was lying on the ground. It was brought by the officers on top of his head."



However, late Tuesday afternoon, Alameda police released the roughly hourlong video, which showed an officer's elbow on Gonzalez's neck, and his knee placed on the Oakland man's right shoulder. Occasionally, the knee shifted to the base of Gonzalez's neck.