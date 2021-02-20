What Happens When A Bear Walks On Thin Ice!
Backstory: "My family was invited to celebrate one of my good friend's birthday in Lake Tahoe. She rented the house through Airbnb and this is their backyard where we witness this event. On the original video you will hear when the ice started to crack. These whole scenario lasted 4 mins. My friends tried to call Animal Control, but before they were able to speak to someone, the bear was able to pull himself up." Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS