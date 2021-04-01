When Trying To Be Armed And Dangerous Goes Wrong: Woman & Man Crash Mustang, Run From NYPD & Then Arrested In Brooklyn, NY! "My Life Is Over"

"At approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in front of 157 Menahan Street, within the confines of the 83rd Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a double parked Ford Mustang facing eastbound occupied by multiple individuals. Officers approached the vehicle at which point said vehicle began to drive eastbound toward the officers. As one officer attempted to exit the vehicle on the passenger side of the police car, the Mustang drove straight into the passenger door of the police car causing the officer to quickly get back into the vehicle to avoid injury. The Mustang then fled eastbound on Menahan St towards the intersection of Myrtle Ave where the driver attempted to make a right turn onto eastbound myrtle at a high rate of speed causing him to crash into construction barriers and subsequently into a train pillar at said location. The driver of Mustang was apprehended at the scene, while passenger was apprehended in front of 347 Grove St after attempting to flee on foot. A loaded Glock 9mm handgun was recovered from the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle. Arrest information is pending." - NYPD Press

Posted by Thrillz