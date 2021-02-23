Welcome Home 'Ah Ahh Ahhh': Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison... Footage Of Him Talking To His Mom After Getting Out!

Bobby Shmurda was released from prison on Tuesday (February 23) morning around 8:30 am after serving six years for charges of conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon.

Shmurda's conditional release date was moved up by the prison's Time Allowance Committee after he exhibited good behavior. He will now be under parole supervision for the next 5 years until Feb. 23, 2026. Posted by JR

